Employee health insurance platform Plum names Sasha Abraham as its head of brand

Employee health insurance platform Plum, has appointed Sasha Abraham, as its head of brand. At Plum, Abraham will be responsible for crafting the brand strategy, driving brand awareness and affinity, and spearheading thought-leadership with the ultimate goal of being the most trusted and loved insurance and benefits brand in the world.

“I am confident that her vast experience and track record of shaping and delivering on marketing priorities will help Plum build a strong brand identity. Plum is on a positive growth trajectory, and Abraham’s brand marketing acumen will give a further boost to our growth and drive deeper connections across diverse industries,” Abhishek Poddar, CEO and co-founder, Plum said on the appointment.

Abraham comes with over 13 years of diverse experience in the US, UK and India, driving marketing efforts for brands such as Betty Crocker and the NFL. More recently, she was the marketing lead for Women’s Cricket and International Sports at Star Sports, focussed on growing the profile of properties such as the Premier League, Wimbledon, Women’s cricket, among others, in India.

“I strongly believe in the Plum philosophy that every employee and their family should have access to quality healthcare. I am highly energised by the team’s desire to create real impact and help build the brand into something truly special,” Abraham added.

According to the company, Abraham, through innovative communication and marketing strategies, will work towards fast tracking the company’s goal of insuring 10 million people by 2025.

Plum claims to have steadily expanded its leadership team over the span of a year. “It is constantly working to raise corporate awareness of new-age health coverage and employee wellness solutions by incorporating them first at its own workplace,” the company said. Plum is backed by Tiger and Sequoia and its customers include Unacademy, Meesho, Groww, Simpl, Epifi and over 1,500 companies that think health-first.

