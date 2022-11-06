Emperor Akbar Cardamom releases ad films with Water Communications and Earth Films 

Emperor Akbar Cardamom has released a series of social media films and reels which aims to show how certain aromas are often linked to a certain memory, event or emotion. The campaign was conceptualised by Water Communications and produced by Earth Films.

The situations and emotions captured in these films are universally relatable, Henmen Ruparel, managing director, Emperor Akbar Cardamom, said. “It enables the viewer to immediately associate with the protagonists and their memorable moments. In the end, our product, cardamom, is all about aroma and flavour. Without aroma, cardamom loses its potency and utility,” he added.

The ad film shows how a woman who smells a bouquet of flowers and a cake is enjoying the aromas and how it is important for her.

The idea was to deliver maximum impact in minimum time, Salil Jason Fernandez, film director, Earth Films, said. “We deliberately kept things simple, so as to focus the viewer’s attention on the central thought – that aromas spark emotions and memories. And then directly linked it with the aroma of cardamom,” he highlighted.

