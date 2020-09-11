Emami ropes in Juhi Chawla for BoroPlus’ hygiene range

The association is aimed at spreading wider awareness among consumers about the necessity of maintaining personal hygiene

FMCG major Emami on Friday said that it has roped in actor Juhi Chawla as brand ambassador for BoroPlus’ newly launched hygiene range. The association is aimed at spreading wider awareness among consumers about the necessity of maintaining personal hygiene especially amidst the present global health crisis of COVID 19.

The company entered into the hygiene space with the launch of BoroPlus hand sanitizer in April this year, and followed it up by adding toilet soap bars in June. The range is now set to hit the retail market with hand washes, the company said.

The foray into personal hygiene, keeping in mind the antiseptic and moisturising equities of BoroPlus, was part of our innovation plan on the brand, Priti A. Sureka, director, Emami Limited said. “For our hygiene range, we are happy to associate with the celebrity presence of Juhi Chawla who enjoys an all-pervasive acceptance all over India across age, gender and geographies. A successful actor, a mother and a business woman, Juhi resonates with the brand persona of BoroPlus which is multifaceted and speaks of trust, purity, responsibility and authenticity,” she added.

According to Chawla, with the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become generally very conscious of health and hygiene. “This heightened sense of hygiene has become an integral part of our new normal way of life and this consciousness is here to stay with us for long. People are in want of hygiene products that will not only protect them and their family from germs but also care for the health of their skin,” she stated on the association.

As per the company, a TVC directed by noted ad filmmaker Narayan Shi featuring the brand ambassador will be on air across channels and platforms mid-September onward.

