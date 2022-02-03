Emami Ltd restructures its Board

The Board has appointed R S Goenka as non-executive chairman while re-designating R S Agarwal as chairman emeritus effective April 1, 2022

Emami Limited has announced that it has restructured its Board and appointed R S Goenka as non-executive chairman while re-designating R S Agarwal as chairman emeritus effective April 1, 2022. The Board has also re-designated Mohan Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal as vice chairman-cum-whole time director and vice chairman-cum-managing director respectively, effective April 1, 2022, to steer the organisation forward, subject to shareholders’ approval.

This comes on the back of the founders, R S Agarwal and R S Goenka having expressed their desire to step down from their current executive positions while continuing on the Board. The Emami Ltd Board also acceded to Sushil K Goenka’s desire to step down from his current position as the managing director of Emami Ltd as part of the transition process and has re-appointed him as a whole-time director of the company effective April 1, 2022.

“We are happy to announce the re-designation of Mohan Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal as vice chairman-cum-whole time director and vice chairman-cum-managing director respectively. They have been in the forefront of running and growing the organisation for over two decades and their ascension today is the formal recognition of their contribution by our esteemed Board,” R S Agarwal and R S Goenka, founders, Emami, said.

“We both have been guided by our founders’ vision and values and the strong bond of friendship that they shared. It is this strong bond and discipline coupled with a humble yet result driven approach that have been inculcated in our system right from a very young age. We look forward to our leadership team’s continued support and guidance, sage counsel of our founders and the Board, and the support of all our stakeholders, specially our team members in our endeavour to take Emami Ltd to greater heights with a strong sense of purpose and ambition,” Mohan Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal, stated.

