Emami Limited partners with Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador for BoroPlus

Emami Limited has taken in actor Akshay Kumar as the company’s latest brand ambassador for the BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream. Through this partnership, the company expects to spark new chemistry to propel the brand forward.

BoroPlus finds the multi-faceted values represented by Kumar to be a perfect fit for the multi-purpose functions of the brand, Priti A. Sureka, director, Emami Limited, said. “Both Akshay and BoroPlus are also brands that take care of the happiness of the family – Parivaar Ki Khushiyaan,” she added.

The BoroPlus range comprises a wide array of skin care products such as antiseptic creams, body lotions, aloe vera gels, soaps, petroleum jelly, and prickly heat powders.

Brands build a legacy on a foundation of trust, Akshay Kumar, stated. “Emami and BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream have built upon a strong heritage of consumer trust over nearly four decades by virtue of its product quality and efficacy,” he commented.

