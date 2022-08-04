Emami announces Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador for its spice range

Emami Agrotech Ltd, the branded food arm of the diversified business conglomerate Emami Group has roped in actor Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador for its Spice Range, ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Masala.’

“We believe that Kaif is a perfect fit for Mantra Masala as her credibility, hard work and commitment resonates with the values of our brand. We do believe that her popularity and huge fan following will help us connect better with our consumers across the country and make Mantra a preferred choice of a spice brand. We have also drawn up aggressive marketing plans for Mantra and target to reach around 25 lac outlets (both direct and indirect) by next three years,” Jayant Goenka, director, Emami Group said.

As per the company, Kaif’s personality image resonates with today’s Indian men and women. Her commitment to her profession and the flavour that she brings to each of her characters was a perfect match with the brand’s strong commitment to its consumers to provide best of taste, flavour and aroma to cooking, it added further. Mantra’s collaboration with Katrina Kaif is expected to reach out to audiences across age groups with ever-changing taste preferences across the Indian geographies.

“Emami is a very popular and trusted household name in India, known for their quality and efficacy. I am glad to be associated with a brand with such stature and am confident the Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra range of spices will soon become a preferred choice of Indian households as well. I am certain that the audience will love our new campaign as well as the wide range of products Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra has to offer,” Kaif stated on the association.

Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra offers a range of pure and blended powder spices and tastemakers. These are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Jaipur. As per the company, Mantra Masala will be available in different pack sizes ranging from 8 gm to 200 gm at price points ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 110 across general and modern trade and e-commerce channels.

