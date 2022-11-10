Emami Agrotech Limited names Debabrata Mukherjee as chief marketing and strategy officer

Emami Agrotech Limited (EAL) has appointed Debabrata Mukherjee as its chief marketing and strategy officer. As per the company, Mukherjee will head the company’s marketing operations across various verticals such as edible oil, spices, soya chunks, and bakery fat. Moreover, the company stated that he will head the innovation strategy for the company’s future roadmap as one of the leading branded food manufacturers in India.

Mukherjee’s industry experience, knowledge and energy, are expected to provide an impetus to the company’s brand-building initiatives and growth strategy, Sudhakar Desai, CEO, Emami Agrotech, said. “His inclusion into the leadership team will help us charter the organisational expansion and enable our company to reach its full potential in relevant markets,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Mukherjee was the chief marketing officer at the UB Group, where he was responsible for managing a set of local and global brands such as Kingfisher, Ultra, Heineken and Amstel. As per a company statement, Mukherjee carries with him over 28 years of experience in general management, marketing and sales operation, business strategy and innovation. He has also worked with companies such as Coca-Cola, Hindustan Times group, and United Breweries, among others.

