Emami acquires 19% stake in Tru Native

Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd markets nutrition products under the brand TruNativ

Emami Limited has acquired a 19% equity stake in Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd (Tru Nativ F&B) for an undisclosed consideration. Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd markets nutrition products under the brand TruNativ. TruNativ F&B is a D2C business and its products are sold through its website and other e-commerce portals. The company aims to expand its footprint by selling through retail stores, supermarkets.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with TruNativ through an investment in equity stake. With health and wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the nutrition segment. TruNativ product offerings are very unique as they are based on real consumer habits and issues. This segment is in line with our investment strategy and we look forward to add meaningful value to the brand,” Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami Ltd said.

For Pranav Malhotra, founder, Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd, the nation as a whole is moving towards a healthier lifestyle which has been further accelerated by the pandemic. “As the consumers adopt a preventive approach, there has been a significant uptick in demand of protein, fibre, vitamins, among others, along with healthy food substitutes. TruNativ is poised to take benefit of this evolving opportunity through its innovative products delivered in convenient forms. It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a partner, who not only has very deep industry experience, but also believes in our vision to make TruNativ a household brand,” he added further.

According to a 2017 survey, 73% of Indians are deficient in protein while above 90% are unaware of daily protein requirements. “TruNativ focuses on solving the nutritional problems of Indian households by bridging the gap in protein intake through its products and offerings,” the company said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook