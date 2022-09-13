Elda Health unveils a new digital campaign #PressPlay

FemTech health start-up Elda Health is urging women to #PressPlay on conversations around menopause. The idea is to break the silence around the topic and the taboos associated with this stage which also marks the beginning of new opportunities in a woman’s life, the company said in an official statement.

“Over the years, there has been complete silence on menopause among women primarily due to lack of awareness and a support system in this critical phase of their lives. Symptoms are dismissed as common health issues, a generalisation, and gap which led us to launch our campaign #PressPlay. We wanted them to open up and talk about this stage of their lives comfortably and our digital campaign is a huge step in that direction. We want to become the go-to digital support platform for women to become empowered with information and take charge of their wellness,” Swathi Kulkarni, co-founder and CEO, Elda Health, said.

The campaign video shows how women don’t talk about menopause. They often do not understand the symptoms they experience such as weight gain, forgetfulness, poor bladder control, lack of sleep, constant tiredness and several other menopause related concerns. Women also feel extremely isolated during this phase since their loved ones and society at large are unable to understand them or their symptoms. Despite being keen on discussing these challenges, most women find no help or support.

“Elda’s #PressPlay campaign is an endeavour to bust the misconceptions around menopause as well the symptoms. We offer adequate, holistic as well as expert care for these challenges through right information, and integrating lifestyle changes and medical support where needed. Our curated content on the app eliminates the need to spend long hours of research online. By simply connecting with the online platform, women can transform their life quality and wellness experience,” Kulkarni added.

