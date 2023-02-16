Eicher Trucks and Buses launches new campaign ‘Nayi Soch Naye Raaste’

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a subsidiary of VE Commercial Vehicles has launched its new campaign ‘Nayi Soch Naye Raaste’, through which the brand demonstrates the relevance of modern transportation for businesses and daily routine.

“In 2020, we took a step towards revolutionising the CV industry by connecting Eicher’s entire range of BS VI vehicles to an industry-first Uptime Centre offering remote and predictive diagnostic services. Our constant endeavour is to offer the highest levels of Uptime to Eicher truck and bus customers -thereby enabling the important role they play in our society” said Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles.



The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. The film shows a world at a standstill – a restaurant paused mid-meal, a market stuck mid-transaction, and a busy road frozen in time. Everything comes to normal when the focus shifts to the ignition of the Eicher truck, signifying the pivotal role of the brand’s trucks and buses in a moving world.

“Modern life depends on timely logistics. The Nayi Soch Naye Raaste campaign is a tribute to Eicher truck and bus operators who serve society’s needs – whether it be ensuring timely delivery of breakfast in the morning, materials to a market or bringing our children home from school on time. They are the heroes who keep our lives going!” said Bhagwan K Bindiganavile, SVP – strategic planning, brand and communication, VECV.



The ad film has been rolled out across the company’s social media platforms besides OTT platforms like Hotstar.

“With a simple insight that if trucks and buses come to a halt, our life will stop moving, we created something that has the potential to change the way the public looks at this industry. This commercial is a thought provoking take on the value Eicher commercial vehicles play in each of our lives.” said Ritu Sharda, CCO-Ogilvy India (North).

