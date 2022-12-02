Eicher partners with Grapes to roll out a new music video campaign

Eicher has partnered with Grapes to launch its UpTimeHaiTohOnTimeHai music video campaign. The campaign was conceptualised and executed by Grapes. Through the campaign, the company aims to celebrate the effort of the uptime technicians, with a dedicated ‘Uptime Day’, and the company claimed that it will celebrate the day every year across its workshops.

From the delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables to children coming home, being on time is critical, Bhagwan Bindiganavile, senior vice president, strategy, Eicher, said. “From designing reliable trucks to real-time fleet monitoring, Eicher looks to improve Uptime. This video is a celebration of our commitment,” he added.

The music video highlights the team moving to the Uptime Beat in order to meet the commitment of on-time delivery of the truck. It highlights the network of over 270 uptime workshops as the brand claims to ensure the shortest service and repair time, the driver, the fleet owner and the customer do not have to worry about unnecessary delays.

