Eggoz Nutrition unveils its new campaign ‘Extra in the ordinary’

Gurgaon-based consumer-oriented and integrated farmer egg brand Eggoz Nutrition has launched a new campaign “Extra in the ordinary.’ “Eggoz realises the potential of growing demand for UV sanitized eggs in India and, the brand has created its new campaign, “Extra In The Ordinary,” intending to introduce the Eggoz brand proposition and raise awareness about it,” the company said in an official statement.

The campaign has been produced by ‘Some Place Nice’ and was launched online. This integrated marketing campaign includes four video assets, each demonstrating how daily dose of Eggoz Nutrition gives ordinary people the additional skills they need to become #Extraintheordinary. These four videos depict four distinct scenarios with family, teenagers, fitness, and female-centric screenplays, all emphasising on attaining modest but surprising goals to create the ‘Extra In The Ordinary’ feel. The campaign is streaming across OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, India versus South Africa ODI series, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google Display Network and impact properties like Inshorts and Truecaller amongst others.

“This campaign promotes the company’s strengths as a consumer-focused and integrated farmer egg brand in India, as well as its objective of providing chemical-free, completely integrated eggs from farmers around the country,” Abhishek Negi, co-founder, Eggoz, said on the launch of the new campaign.

As per Negi, this campaign will serve to raise awareness about Eggoz’s world-class services and explain how, as a brand, we are prepared to assist India in its further growth. “Our goal with this integrated brand campaign is to establish our brand image and offering among current and potential customers,” he stated further.

