Eggoz names Samarth Wadhwa as head of marketing

Wadhwa will be responsible for directing the marketing function and defining the short-term and long-term strategies of the brand

Eggoz has appointed Samarth Wadhwa as the company’s new head of marketing. In his new role, Wadhwa will be responsible for directing the marketing function and defining the short-term and long-term strategies of the brand.

Wadhwa brings nine years of marketing, brand management, product promotions and digital marketing experience to the company. His appointment as head of marketing is a strategic move by Eggoz to capitalise on the company’s recent success and the vision to grow, the company said in an official statement. Previously, Wadhwa oversaw brand and digital marketing roles at Ford India Pvt Ltd. and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

“It is an honour to be a part of Eggoz, the first consumer-focused and integrated farmer egg brand in India and promote their mission of supplying chemical-free eggs fully integrated from farms in every corner of India. I am confident that Eggoz’s products, services and strategies will quickly propel it to the top of India’s business landscape. I’m looking forward to working with the Eggoz team and helping the company thrive in the market,” Wadhwa said.

“Samarth is an expert in the field of marketing as well as a strategic thinker. He provides a varied set of abilities and a wealth of expertise to help Eggoz expand in India. Samarth’s enthusiasm and dedication to his work will be invaluable in helping Eggoz shape and develop new opportunities. I look forward to Samarth making a strategic contribution to the company’s success,” Abhishek Negi, co-founder, Eggoz stated.

Read Also: LogiNext names Keyur Shah as vice president, marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook