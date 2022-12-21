scorecardresearch
Eduvanz appoints Loveleen Sahrawat as company’s CMO

Sahrawat will be directly responsible for marketing, digital business, customer advocacy and consumer insights as well as growing the company’s brand equity

Written by BrandWagon Online
Loveleen Sahrawat has extensive experience of 26 years in advertising, marketing and digital

Eduvanz has announced the appointment of Loveleen Sahrawat as the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO). According to the company, Sahrawat will be directly responsible for marketing, digital business, customer advocacy and consumer insights as well as growing the company’s brand equity, it claimed.

“In my role as CMO, I hope to lead the organisation into new frontiers of digital and marketing in this ever-changing world that constantly comes with new opportunities, Loveleen Sahrawat said.

Loveleen Sahrawat has extensive experience of 26 years in advertising, marketing and digital in categories such as FMCG, telecom, aviation, finance, automobile, publication, health and wellness, and tourism. Her last role was as at Aditya Birla Capital where she was the head of brand, digital business and customer advocacy.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 06:32:35 pm