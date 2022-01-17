Edustoke secures Rs 3 crore seed funding from Indus Initiatives

The brand will leverage the capital infusion to scale to new cities across the country

Edustoke has recently raised Rs three crore in seed funding for the brand from Indus Initiatives. Founded in 2017 by Pawas Tyagi and Rohit Malik, edustoke, currently, is the pioneer in the structured search for schools and takes pride in helping parents find the best fit for their child. edustoke’s userbase has doubled, and the institutional client base tripled during the last six months. “We are very pleased to welcome Indus Initiatives as our partner in realizing the vision that we had set out for edustoke. We are entering a high acceleration phase in our journey and I am confident that this partnership will grow many folds in the coming months. We aim at expanding to 45 new cities within the country and internationally and anticipate a 3X growth this year,” Pawas Tyagi, co-founder, edustoke said.

The brand will leverage the capital infusion to scale to new cities across the country. It will also invest in technology to bolster its platform, strengthen its team, and build the brand. They are looking at increasing their services that are being used by a host of education service providers and ed-tech companies to acquire customers. The platform is currently servicing 15 cities in the country, intending to expand to 45 new cities by early 2022, both national and international, such as Bhopal, Lucknow, Guwahati along with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha and Bahrain among others. In addition, it is working with banks and fintech companies to extend 0% EMI to parents to afford quality education.

edustoke is on a very strong foundation and poised to grow at a rapid pace, Sajeev Mishra, CEO, Indus Initiatives, stated. “We want to ensure that every parent has the information, advice, and ability to get the best education and development opportunities for their child. edustoke already achieved what most startups aspire to after having received a couple of rounds of funding. They are well on their way to become the biggest k12 education marketplace. Indus is planning a longer, deeper engagement with edustoke,” he added.

Read Also: Donatekar joins hands with Mzaalo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook