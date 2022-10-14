Edureka Learning Center rolls out its ‘Tech Ready, Job Ready’ campaign

Edureka Learning Center has launched its ‘Tech Ready, Job Ready’ campaign which aims to bridge the skill deficit gap in the information technology (IT) industry. The television commercial (TVC) is aired across TV channels and digital media platforms, specifically targeting Tamil Nadu. The campaign was developed by OPN Advertising, Chennai, and the TVC was directed by Ashwath Ram. The campaign will be rolled out in six more languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, among others, from November 2022.

The IT job market is rapidly evolving with the onslaught of new-age tech every six months or one year. India’s millennials comprise over 34% of the population, Himanshu Dandotiya, business head, Edureka Learning Center, said. “Our focus is to provide the maximum support to them in landing the right technical career with quality skills,” he added.

The 360-degree campaign spotlights how students can be job-ready if they have undergone high-quality training for acquiring in-demand tech skills, the company claims. The TVC showcases that, on average, a human resource (HR) professional at an IT firm interviews over 1,000 candidates in a month.

