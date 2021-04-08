Education sector register a 23% rise in advertisement volumes on TV during Jan-March 2021: TAM AdEx

Meanwhile, Fiitjee topped the charts in print with 10% share during the Jan-Mar 2021 period.

Education sector saw a rise in advertising in 2020 due to worldwide spread of coronavirus. According to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, digital recorded the highest growth in advertisements from the education sector with 91% rise in ad insertions during January-March 2021 when compared to same period last year. Following digital was television which saw 23% rise in ad volumes. Print and Radio, on the other hand, registered a 10% and 38% decline, respectively, in ad volumes from the education sector.

On television and digital medium, Think & Learn emerged as the top advertiser with 34% and 10% share of the sector ad volume, meanwhile Fiitjee topped the charts in print with 10% share during the Jan-Mar 2021 period. Radio, on the other hand, saw Parul Arogya Seva Mandal securing the numero uno position with 8% share of the ad volume.

On TV, news genre emerged as the preferred genre for the education sector’s advertising as it accounted for 53% share of the sector ad volume share on television. Following this was the Infotainment genre with 15% share and general entertainment channels (GEC) with 11% share. Kids and movies trailed behind at 9% and 6% share, respectively. The top 2 channel genres on TV together accounted for 60% share of ad volumes for the education sector. Prime Time had the highest advertising of the education brands with 31% share of ad volumes on TV with 20-40 seconds ad size being preferred by 65% advertisers.

Interestingly, more than 280 new brands advertised on television during Jan-Mar’21. Whitehat Jr. emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Byjus Classes.

In print, Hindi newspapers accounted for 47% share of the education sector advertisements, followed by English newspapers at 28%. Marathi newspapers claimed the third position with 7% share while Kannada and Telugu newspapers trailed behind with 3%. The top five publication languages together added more than 88% share of sector’s ad volumes. Meanwhile, publication genre General Interest had 98% share of ad space in print, while Business/Finance/Economy accounted for 2%.

Interestingly, sales promotion for the education sector accounted for only 5% of ad space in print medium. However, among sales promotions, discount promotion occupied 87% share of ad space followed by contest promotion with 10% share during Jan-Mar’21. Meanwhile, Utkarsh Classes was the biggest advertiser of sales promotion with 54% share of ad space followed by Vedantu Innovations with 4% share of ad space.

On radio, Schools category ruled the charts with 46% of the total ad volumes’ share of the education sector while the top 10 advertisers accounted for 28% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar’21. Interestingly, Gujarat topped all the states with 24% share of the sector’s ad volumes on radio during the Jann-Mar’21 period, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 18% share. Unlike television, radio saw afternoon time-bands as the most preferred time for sector’s advertisements, with the band accounting for 37% share followed by evening time band with 31% share. 71% share of the education ad volumes were in afternoon and evening time-bands during Jan-Mar’21.

Interestingly, more than 200 new brands advertised on radio during Jan-Mar’21 when compared to the same period last year. Gyan Vihar School emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Delhi World Public School (Delhi World Foundation)

As for digital, ad network transaction method captured 80% share of education ad insertions. Following this was direct and programmatic at 7% share with Programmatic/Ad Network accounting for 3% share.

Read Also: IPL 14 proves to be more than bang for the buck as BCCI eyes Rs 4,000 crore in sponsorship revenue

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook