Education New Zealand reopens borders with new global campaign, invites international students

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao at the NAFSA Conference in Denver, Colorado has announced a global marketing campaign emphasising New Zealand’s attributes for international students. The country opens for business on 31 July after two years of closed borders. The campaign focuses on stories of eight international students from China, Colombia, Germany, India, Japan, Thailand, USA, and Vietnam. The students aim to share their experience in New Zealand.

Education New Zealand invites these students to work alongside Kiri Nathan, Māori fashion designer, to collaborate on designing education garments focused on manaakitanga (care of people), kaitiakitanga (care of place), and the pōtiki spirit of youthful energy. The narratives in the campaign aim to focus on the students’ experiences and goals, and explore themes such as work and career readiness, sustainability, and innovation through collaboration. The campaign claims to be rooted in Te Ao Māori values.

The campaign was launched as part of Education New Zealand’s participation at the NASFA 2022, international education conference and Expo in Denver, Colorado. The campaign will roll out across New Zealand’s key partner countries from June 2, 2022 and run for 12 weeks initially.

“The traditional academic gown worn by students when they graduate is a symbol of achievement, capturing a snapshot in time,” Nathan said. “It is a new perspective that redefines success in global education beyond degrees and academic achievement and builds greater understanding of the value of continuous learning throughout life,” Grant McPherson, chief executive, Education New Zealand.

The eight selected students are Hanbo Wang (Kevin), China, Octavius Jones, from the United States of America, Tiara Das, India, Bryann Avendaño, Colombia, Hanna Watanabe, from Japan, Khanh Phuong LE, Vietnam, Atis Suksingha, Thailand, and Malina Grube, Germany.

