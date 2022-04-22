Eduauraa rolls out ‘Ab Future pe sabka haq’ campaign

Edtech platform Eduauraa has launched its new campaign ‘Ab future pe sabka haq’, with brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. Launched with a 360-degree approach, the campaign will run across all media such as TV, print, radio, and digital.

For Akanksha Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Eduauraa, with its cutting-edge technology and high-quality affordable education, the platform is able to give students studying across all boards in English, Hindi and Marathi medium an equal opportunity. “Over the last year, we have highly upgraded the customer experience on our app and learning management system by adding enhanced layers of AI, ML and human interaction for personalisation and progress tracking,” she stated.

“Eduauraa strives to make world class education affordable and accessible using innovation and technology. The mission is to democratise education in India so that no student should be deprived of quality education because of the high costs of online learning. Kyunki #AbFuturePeSabkaHaq,” Ranveer Singh, brand ambassador, Eduauraa, added.

The pandemic propelled the growth of the edtech industry, and it is a space that has been an enabler to many, Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said. “It is amazing to see the work that Eduauraa is doing in the edtech space and we are thrilled to be a conduit in the academic journey of millions. Through this campaign, we hope to highlight the many ways in which online learning can substantiate the conventional classroom-based education. Furthermore, similar to the model adopted at ZEE5 to democratise entertainment, Eduauraa is democratising quality education and making it affordable and accessible for students across the country. With Ranveer as the face, we’re confident of this message reaching far and wide, growing our user-base even further,” he highlighted.

