Edtech startup Clever Harvey gets $1.5 million in Pre-Series A funding

Clever Harvey also offers industry-certified programmes in association with several brands

Edtech startup Clever Harvey has raised $1.5 million in its Pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by TechNova Ventures along with Tom Varkey and Multiply Ventures. Education Catalyst Fund, an existing investor, also participated in the round. With the fresh capital, the company plans to expand its product portfolio, onboard key talent. It also plans to strengthen its marketing outreach and build distribution channels within and beyond India. “We are making “career discovery” easier by giving teenagers a ‘behind-the-scenes’ exposure of various industry roles through short, immersive, and fun cohort-based programs,” Sriram Subramanian, founder and CEO, Clever Harvey, said.

“Students meet online in small groups of ten, with focused teacher or facilitator interaction and collaborate with peers from across the country to solve live case studies. Our programs guide teenagers in making academic and career choices that are better aligned with their interests and passion,” Subramanian added.

The platform serves students in 14-18 age group. Its offerings include curated case studies in business strategy, marketing, technology, data analysis, UX design, and social media. Clever Harvey also offers industry-certified programmes in association with several brands. The programmes include ‘JuniorMBA Marketing’ in collaboration with PUMA, ‘JuniorMBA Strategy’ with Samsonite, and ‘JuniorMBA Technology’ with Infinity Cars. In addition, it also plans to introduce a wider range of junior MBA subjects and industry-partnered programs in the next six months.

“We are excited to partner with Clever Harvey as they offer a truly unique proposition in the edtech ecosystem. They are tapping into a blue ocean with high-quality, differentiated, value-added products. The Junior MBA programs have received tremendous response and we are very optimistic about future growth,” Sheena Parikh, founder, TechNova Ventures and joint MD, TechNova Group, said.

Acccording to Raveen Sastry, founder, Multiply Ventures, digitisation and new tech are creating new opportunities and career streams. As Clever Harvey’s vision is to bridge the gap between academics and the real world, its programmes help students develop essential skills like critical thinking, decision making, planning and having an entrepreneurial mindset, Sastry noted. Hence, this vision resonated well with their fund’s edtech thesis, Sastry added further.

