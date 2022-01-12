Edtech firms come together to form India EdTech Consortium under the aegis of IAMAI

The edtech companies will adhere to a common ‘Code of Conduct’

Edtech companies have joined hands to form India EdTech Consortium (IEC) under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The edtech companies will adhere to a common ‘Code of Conduct’, IAMAI said in a statement. Moreover, the companies who have come together to form the consortium, will also establish a two-tier grievance redressal mechanism to protect consumer interest and promote their rights.



The edtech firms that have joined the IEC include Byju’s, Careers 360,Classplus, Doubtnut, Great Learning, Harappa, Times Edutech and Events Ltd, Scaler, Simplilearn, Toppr, Unacademy, upGrad, UNext Learning, Vedantu and WhiteHat Jr. As stated by IAMAI, the IEC will also focus on providing every learner with access to quality and affordable education.



For Subho Ray, president, IAMAI, the formation of this self-regulatory body is an important step towards protecting learners as more and more students, teachers and stakeholders are becoming a part of the online education ecosystem.

“IAMAI and members of the India EdTech Consortium (IEC) are deeply committed to ensuring ethical standards to protect learners on online educational platforms. IEC seeks to empower the learners by not just helping them make informed decisions but by also having their grievances redressed timely,” Ray stated.



According to Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad and co-chairperson, IAMAI EdTech Committee, the last two years have witnessed the rise of online education as a connecting bridge to access flexible and quality education for students as well as working professionals.



“With the sole purpose of improving the delivery of education services, it is now crucial for us to foster and sustain stakeholder trust by safeguarding their interest as a practice. This initiative will go a long way in strengthening the EdTech sector and establishing India as the Teaching capital of the world,” Kumar said.

