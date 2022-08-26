Edelweiss Tokio Life ropes in Mithali Raj for its #MeriMarziKaPlan campaign

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has rolled out a new campaign #MeriMarziKaPlan featuring Mithali Raj. Through the campaign, the brand aims to put a spotlight on the new Flexi Savings Plan and its optional feature Accrual of Survival Benefit. The campaign also aims to underscore the company’s focus on addressing the varied, evolving needs of customers.

Every customer has different needs, which change over a period of time as an individual progresses through life stages, Abhishek Gupta, chief marketing officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, said, “This presents a challenge when designing a financial plan for the longer term. This customer insight guided our campaign thought – we want to call out the customer struggle and present Flexi Savings Plan as a pertinent solution to this struggle. Having Mithali Raj as the face of the campaign was a no-brainer. We believe this product to be a game changer, much like Raj has been for her field,” he added.

The #MeriMarziKaPlan campaign shows Mithali Raj as a potential customer who is unsure about her financial requirements in the medium to longer term. She poses several requirements to her life insurance advisor, underlining the need for control in choosing when to avail the benefits offered by her life insurance plan. The ad aims to put women in decision-making positions as the potential customer and insurance advisor in the film, a significant departure from male-focused advertising typically observed in the financial services industry.

For Mithali Raj, the campaign had an interesting thought, wherein the brand is upholding the customers’ freedom of control and choice. “Edelweiss Tokio Life has a long record of supporting female athletes, which is why their brand values resonated with me deeply,” she stated.

Gupta further added that in today’s digital world, personalisation has become the next frontier in innovation. “We are deep diving into the challenges faced by our customers at every step in the life cycle. With this insight-led approach, we will continue innovating our products and services to offer relevant solutions to our customers,” he highlighted.

