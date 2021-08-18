Edelweiss Tokio Life puts women advisors at the forefront for its new campaign

The films highlight life insurance advisory as a potential employment opportunity to women

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has put women advisors on the center stage in its latest digital campaign #HumKarkeRahenge. The insurer has joined hands with TV and film personality Mona Singh to demonstrate the features of its new comprehensive protection product Total Protect Plus.

The films highlight life insurance advisory as a potential employment opportunity to women who are constrained by household responsibilities and want flexible working hours. The imagery in the ad films brings out this element by showing the protagonist engaged in day-to-day house chores while talking about her customer interactions.

Protection has become among the chief priorities for households in recent years, Abhishek Gupta, chief marketing officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said. “It has only grown in consideration since the pandemic struck and customers have been looking for an all-inclusive solution that addresses varied goal-based needs. Through Total Protect Plus, we have attempted to create such a solution that can facilitate economic continuity during critical life stages,” he added further.

The digital campaign rests on the back of three ad films which seek to bring to life, three optional offerings of the product– live long benefit, child’s future protect benefit, and limited pay. All three films show a woman advisor discussing how these optional offerings are linked to and born out of customer insights.

“Women have a positive influence when it comes to financial planning and therefore play a critical role in advisory. While the number has been increasing, women advisors account for barely 30% of the total industry agency force. Aspirational advertising plays an important role in improving this number,” Gupta stated on the launch of the new campaign.

