Edelweiss Tokio Life lauds the undaunting spirit of advisors in its new campaign #HumKarkeRahenge

Saluting the indomitable spirit of insurance advisors across India, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has launched its latest TVC and digital campaign #HumKarkeRahenge. This campaign is also a departure from the industry-norm of focussing on product-led marketing during a business-critical quarter, the company said in a statement.

Through this campaign, we want to highlight the determination of advisors in providing financial protection to families despite the issues of procrastination and low awareness regarding insurance, Abhishek Gupta, chief marketing officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said. “More often than not, their persistent nature is not seen in a positive light by people. We hope to combat that perception and allow customers to see these advisors from a different standpoint,” he added.

The three ad films, which are central to this campaign, use a family set up to bring out the themes of procrastination, underinsurance and excuses. Keeping with its focus on regional-based content, the ads will also be available in four other languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu.

“While the Covid 19 pandemic has significantly changed the perception of insurance, insurers need to invest in pushing the needle further. With this view, we decided on creating a campaign that propagates about protection, instead of a specific product. In the medium term, I foresee the industry making significant investments in category building,” Gupta elaborated further.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between India’s Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Japan’s Tokio Marine Holdings. The company established its pan-India operations in July 2011. Guided by customer insights, the company has been offering need-based and innovative life insurance solutions to help customers. The company endeavours to build a multi-channel distribution network to effectively serve over four lakhs customers across the country. As of March 2020, the life insurer has established 121 branches in 93 major cities.

