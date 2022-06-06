Edelweiss Tokio Life appoints Kayzad Hiramanek as COO

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Kayzad Hiramanek as the chief operating officer (COO). At Edelweiss Tokio Life, he will lead and execute the company’s operations, technology and business excellence efforts to elevate scalability, agility, and cost efficiencies within the business.

“We want to foster an adaptive organisation which can deliver value to our stakeholders. We believe operations and technology offers a strategic value at this time to bring efficiencies across processes and enable ease of business for our partners as well customers. We are confident that Kayzad’s leadership will infuse a renewed zeal to our efforts in building a technology-enabled and customer-focused business,” Sumit Rai, managing director and CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.

In his previous experience, Hiramanek has played an instrumental role in defining the operations and customer experience strategy for organisations such as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Avantha Ergo Life Insurance. He has also been associated with Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Taj Hotels, among others.

Hiramanek is a seasoned professional who brings more than two decades of experience in managing operations, technology, and customer experience strategy for businesses across sectors. Under his functional stewardship, the company aspires to build operational resilience and sustainability to weather through business cycles and any unprecedented events.

“The company is on an interesting journey to build a future-ready organisation that can deliver a superior experience to customers and distributors. I look forward to being a part of this team that can help improve top and bottom-line metrics, and mentor high-performing professionals who can deliver effective decision-making across hierarchies,” Hiramanek stated.

Read Also: Team Pumpkin continues its association as digital agency for Prega News

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook