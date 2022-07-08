Edelweiss General Insurance rolls out #SwitchToSave campaign

Digital insurer Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has rolled out a digital campaign #SwitchToSave, together with stand-up comedian, Raunaq Rajani. The campaign marks the launch of SWITCH, an on-demand, mobile telematics based comprehensive motor insurance product from EGI, under IRDAI’s sandbox initiative. As per the company, ‘Drive less, pay less; Drive better, Pay less’ is what SWITCH is all about.

“SWITCH has been designed to incentivise good driving and make customers pay only for how much they drive and how well they drive. Through our campaign, we want to encourage customers to make the Switch and Save. The message is conveyed in a fun and engaging manner that will appeal to the mobile savvy customer,” Shanai Ghosh, executive director and CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said.

EGI will be leveraging all digital mediums effectively for the #SwitchToSave campaign. The company will be extensively engaging with customers and other stakeholders via Google platforms, display and banner ads, direct publishers, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube, emailer and SMS with the message Drive less, Pay less; Drive better, Pay less! This three-month outreach will be through simple and quirky short videos, influencer activation and posts, aimed at creating awareness about the product features and encouraging customers to pay only for what they actually use.

EGI, in its campaign, brings out a very light-hearted banter between its CEO Shanai Ghosh and stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani. The conversation revolves around Ghosh educating Raunaq on how driving less and driving better leads to savings on premium, and then challenging him to take a test drive to prove who is a better driver. The film ends by displaying a comparative driving scorecard generated via the app that tracks vehicle motion and calculates the score taking into consideration several driving parameters such as over speeding, distracted driving, sudden braking, among others.

Read Also: Beardo’s new digital film features Ravindra Jadeja

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook