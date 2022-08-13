Ed-a-Mamma launches its new digital campaign #OutIsIn

Ed-a-Mamma, the sustainable kids clothing brand, has launched its digital autumn-winter collection campaign. With this campaign, the Alia Bhatt led brand Ed-a-Mamma aims to encourage kids to explore nature, while being comfortable and confident in the latest collection. The digital campaign conceptualised by SoCheers was launched on August 12, 2022 across all social media platforms.

“Kids and pure fun go hand in hand. Autumn-winter is yet another season to be playful and enjoy the outdoors with new hobbies to discover, activities to indulge in and dreams to be chased. With our “Out is In” campaign, we aim to align the brand’s goal with the playful nature of kids and encourage them to be just that – kids! Our new collection matches their energy level in playful colors, fresh designs and sustainable fabric while ensuring they are comfortable and cosy,” Alia Bhatt, founder, Ed-a-Mamma said on the launch of the new campaign.

The campaign will see a mix of reels and posts that will focus on kids exploring the outdoors through simple play and fun adventures. Meant to capture kids play as it is in real life, the campaign seeks to uncomplicate clothing choices for the age group. The theme running through the teasers, videos, posts, reels, and stories will highlight why and how “out” is fun and that this trend is “in” for the coming season.

“With the autumn-winter collection, we wanted to capture the warmth of a hug with gentle fabrics that are soft on the skin. Combine this with cheerful patterns overlaid on the cool tones of the season to bring about a fresh look, we are confident that this collection will soon become every kid’s favourite as will it of the parents. The collection will be available across all our online and offline sales points,” Iffat Haider Jivan, business head, Ed-a-Mamma, added.

