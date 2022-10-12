Ecovacs Robotics brings Yami Gautam on board as its first Indian brand ambassador

Ecovacs Robotics has roped in actress Yami Gautam as its first Indian brand ambassador. Aligning with the brand ethos, Gautam will become a strong advocate for the brand’s legacy of innovation and robotic transformation that will be pioneering in the Indian market, the company said in an official statement.

As per the company, the partnership with Yami Gautam will mirror the brand’s vision of ‘Robotics for All’ with Ecovacs’ full range of home service robotics. As the brand ambassador, Gautam will have a crucial role in revolutionising customer recall, supporting the vision of creating accessibility and promoting the availability of robotics technology in India for the audience. “Through her evolved audience, Ecovacs is optimistic to expand its horizons in the country and continue the innovation in smart robotics,” the company added.

The brand has signed multi-platform advertising and marketing campaigns with the actress and has released its first film, mirroring the pulse of most households in the country. Summing the messy moments that one may witness, the film unveils all the hero Deebot offerings made by the brand to the Indian market. Through the partnership, Ecovacs and Yami Gautam together aim to simplify lives with tech and robotic advancements in India.

