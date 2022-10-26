Ecom-gaming category drops ad space by 27% during Jan-Aug 2022: Report 

Television ad volume for ecom-gaming has doubled since Jan-Aug 2021, with the index growth in ad volumes moving to 206 in Jan-Aug 2022 from 100 during the same period last year, as per the data released by TAM AdEx, a division of TAM Media Research. The report stated that the top 10 advertisers in the ecom gaming category, Playgames 24*7 topped the list at 21% share, followed by Tictok Skill Games at 13% and Galactus Funware Technology at 12%. During the period of Jan-Aug’22, the top 10 advertisers were accounting for more than 90% of total ad volume, the report added. According to the report, the news genre was the most preferred channel genre by the ecom-gaming category advertisers on TV and accounted for 44% of the category’s ad volume. This was followed by Sports, which accounted for 20% of the category’s ad volume. Under the banner of the most preferred program genres by the ecom-gaming category, the news bulletin led the list with a 31% share, followed by feature films at 16% and cricket at 13%.

On television, the prime time band was the most preferred time band for ecom-gaming category advertisers. The category preferred 20-40 second ads which made up for 76% share of category ad volumes during Jan-Aug’22.

Within the print medium, the report stated that the ecom-gaming category dropped ad space by 27%. Under the list of the top advertisers of the category, the report observed that Galactus Funware Technology was the top advertiser with 40% ad space during the period of Jan-Aug’22. Under the top 10 category of the top new and exclusive list, the report stated that seven brands in print had 90% ad space, and 25 exclusive brands appeared under the ecom-gaming category during Jan-Aug’22. A zone-wise advertising share in print reported that the North zone topped the chart in the ecom-gaming category with a 35% share of ad space in Jan-Aug’22. According to the report, a 55% share of ad space in the ecom-gaming category was along with various promotional offers, and contest promotion had the highest ad space of 75%.

Under the radio medium, advertising volumes for the ecom-gaming category saw a 3.4 times increase during Jan-Aug’22, compared to Jan-Aug’2, the report highlighted. As per the report, the top 10 advertisers cumulated with 99% of the total ecom-gaming ad volumes, of which, 1xbet led the list at 33%. Maharashtra was on top of the state-wise share of ecom-gaming advertising, with a 22% ad volume share, followed by Gujrat at 13% and Tamil Nadu at a 12% share of ad volumes, the report observed. The advertisers for the ecom-gaming category preferred the evening and afternoon time band, which added a 66% share of the category ad volumes, the report said.

As per the report, ad insertions of the ecom-gaming category on the digital medium saw a rise of 27% during Jan-Aug’22, over Jan-Aug’21. Under this, the report scaled the top 10 advertisers and had a 59% share of ad insertions with Head Digital Works at the top with a 12% ad volume share during Jan-Aug’22. The banner of the utilisation of creative types and digital platforms in the category, within the report, showed that more than 60% share of category ad insertions was done through display ads during Jan-Aug’22. Desktop video topped with 30% share of ad insertions, followed by Desktop display at 28% share, the report concluded.

Also Read: Vi rolls out its new campaign to showcase Vi Jobs & Education during the T20 World Cup

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook