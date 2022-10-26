scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Ecom-gaming category drops ad space by 27% during Jan-Aug 2022: Report 

As per the report, ad insertions of the ecom-gaming category on the digital medium saw a rise of 27% during Jan-Aug’22, over Jan-Aug’21.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
Ecom-gaming category drops ad space by 27% during Jan-Aug 2022: Report 
According to the report, the news genre was the most preferred channel genre by the ecom-gaming category advertisers on TV

Television ad volume for ecom-gaming has doubled since Jan-Aug 2021, with the index growth in ad volumes moving to 206 in Jan-Aug 2022 from 100 during the same period last year, as per the data released by TAM AdEx, a division of TAM Media Research. The report stated that the top 10 advertisers in the ecom gaming category, Playgames 24*7 topped the list at 21% share, followed by Tictok Skill Games at 13% and Galactus Funware Technology at 12%. During the period of Jan-Aug’22, the top 10 advertisers were accounting for more than 90% of total ad volume, the report added. According to the report, the news genre was the most preferred channel genre by the ecom-gaming category advertisers on TV and accounted for 44% of the category’s ad volume. This was followed by Sports, which accounted for 20% of the category’s ad volume. Under the banner of the most preferred program genres by the ecom-gaming category, the news bulletin led the list with a 31% share, followed by feature films at 16% and cricket at 13%. 

On television, the prime time band was the most preferred time band for ecom-gaming category advertisers. The category preferred 20-40 second ads which made up for 76% share of category ad volumes during Jan-Aug’22. 

Within the print medium, the report stated that the ecom-gaming category dropped ad space by 27%. Under the list of the top advertisers of the category, the report observed that Galactus Funware Technology was the top advertiser with 40% ad space during the period of Jan-Aug’22. Under the top 10 category of the top new and exclusive list, the report stated that seven brands in print had 90% ad space, and 25 exclusive brands appeared under the ecom-gaming category during Jan-Aug’22. A zone-wise advertising share in print reported that the North zone topped the chart in the ecom-gaming category with a 35% share of ad space in Jan-Aug’22. According to the report, a 55% share of ad space in the ecom-gaming category was along with various promotional offers, and contest promotion had the highest ad space of 75%. 

Also Read

Under the radio medium, advertising volumes for the ecom-gaming category saw a 3.4 times increase during Jan-Aug’22, compared to Jan-Aug’2, the report highlighted. As per the report, the top 10 advertisers cumulated with 99% of the total ecom-gaming ad volumes, of which, 1xbet led the list at 33%. Maharashtra was on top of the state-wise share of ecom-gaming advertising, with a 22% ad volume share, followed by Gujrat at 13% and Tamil Nadu at a 12% share of ad volumes, the report observed. The advertisers for the ecom-gaming category preferred the evening and afternoon time band, which added a 66% share of the category ad volumes, the report said. 

As per the report, ad insertions of the ecom-gaming category on the digital medium saw a rise of 27% during Jan-Aug’22, over Jan-Aug’21. Under this, the report scaled the top 10 advertisers and had a 59% share of ad insertions with Head Digital Works at the top with a 12% ad volume share during Jan-Aug’22. The banner of the utilisation of creative types and digital platforms in the category, within the report, showed that more than 60% share of category ad insertions was done through display ads during Jan-Aug’22. Desktop video topped with 30% share of ad insertions, followed by Desktop display at 28% share, the report concluded. 

Also Read: Vi rolls out its new campaign to showcase Vi Jobs & Education during the T20 World Cup

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.