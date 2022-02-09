Ecom Express brings Ashish Sikka on board as chief strategy officer

Sikka will be responsible for the company’s strategic planning, corporate development, M&As and partnerships

Logistics solutions provider Ecom Express Limited, has announced the appointment of Ashish Sikka as chief strategy officer. He will report to T.A. Krishnan, chief executive officer and co-founder, and will be part of the Ecom Express leadership team.

In this role, Sikka will be responsible for the company’s strategic planning, corporate development, M&As and partnerships, driving growth and transformation initiatives across all business lines of the company as it is on the cusp of a new growth phase backed by innovative technology, automation and data analytics driving business outcomes, the company said in an official statement.

“Sikka’s background as an accomplished transformation leader and strategist is a powerful addition to our leadership team. With his experience and expertise, he will be steering our strategic planning and efforts as we continue to capitalize on our competitive advantages and innovative technologies. I am confident he will help us to anticipate and interpret market shifts, realise long-term growth opportunities, and drive value for our customers and investors,” Krishnan said on the appointment.

Sikka has over a decade of experience across strategy, sales and business leadership roles with product and customer-first companies. In his last assignment with OYO, he was responsible for revenue for the South-East Asia region. Before OYO, Sikka worked with notable organisations such as Propstack and Kearney.

According to Sikka, the B2C / D2C e-commerce industry is poised for a decadal growth, which is accelerated in a post-pandemic scenario. “The growth is not only in the way how users get any product seamlessly at their doorstep but also in the enablement of newer and ‘never heard of’ categories via social commerce. With my previous experience at D2C businesses, I look forward to adding value and being part of an exceptional leadership team at Ecom Express.”

