Ecom Express appoints Amit Choudhary as chief product and technology officer

Technology driven e-commerce logistics solutions provider Ecom Express Limited has appointed Amit Choudhary has joined the executive team as chief product and technology officer. He will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Gurugram. “Amit Choudhary’s true visionary mindset, both through technology and product innovation lens, combined with our suite of propriety tech-stacks, will lead and solidify our commitment to creating advanced logistics solutions for the e-commerce industry,’ TA Krishnan, CEO and co-founder, Ecom Express, said.

Amit Choudhary brings in over 20 years of experience in management consulting, product management, technology architecture, new-age solutions and engineering leadership to propel Ecom Express into its next phase of growth through innovation and emerging technologies. As the chief product and technology officer, he will drive the company’s technology strategy and lead the product, engineering, data science, IT security, and infrastructure teams to build ultra-high scale systems and cutting-edge data science and AI-driven logistics solutions. ‘’The vision and opportunity to scale at Ecom Express captured my attention from the very beginning. I am excited about solving complex issues that will help the business deliver on our core mission with evolved and transformative technology. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team and supporting the rapid growth of the business and creating tech-led business opportunities,” Amit Choudhary, chief product and technology officer, Ecom Express, stated.

Prior to Ecom Express, Choudhary was associated with Paytm as senior vice president – technology, where he led the launch and scale-up of Paytm’s Lending platform. He has previously worked with Helpshift, Expedia Group, Deloitte Consulting, and AT&T Labs across US and India geographies.

The company’s recent key additions to the leadership team include Vishwachetan Nadamani joining as the new chief operating officer, Vipul Agarwal as chief financial officer, Dipanjan Banerjee and Prashant Gazipur elevated to the roles of Chief business officer and country head operations and chief process officer respectively.

