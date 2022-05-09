EcoLink launches new campaign with Pankaj Tripathi

Signify has launched a new campaign for its EcoLink range of Fans and LED lights. Featuring EcoLink’s brand ambassador Pankaj Tripathi, the campaign is conceptualised by BBH India. It features two ad films that play on the relationship between Tripathi and his grandmother to drive home EcoLink’s brand promise of ‘high-performance products with the promise of reliability’ to viewers.

As a new brand in the lighting and fans space, Signify wants to cut through the clutter and create brand recall amongst consumers, Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing and integrated communications and commercial operations, Signify Innovations India Limited, said. “Tripathi has immense appeal across India and his personality resonates with EcoLink’s brand promise. The customers will relate to this light-hearted campaign showcasing the banter that takes place between a grandmother and grandson in every Indian household,” he added.

The first film starts with the actor interrupting his grandmother’s phone call and she scolds him for making too much noise. He reacts by saying that EcoLink’s silent fans are so silent that now even his whispers appear loud to her. The film ends with Tripathi delivering the campaign tagline, ‘Hawa zor se, Bina shor ke’, underlining the product proposition. While the second film shows the actor again being scolded by his grandmother for replacing the old lights with EcoLink downlighters. Tripathi clarifies that the old lights were quite old and had started flickering and he had to replace them. She gets offended and says that I am also old, will you replace me also? Later, he pacifies her.

“Fans that are silent and lights that are long lasting. That’s what EcoLink brings to the people. Just some banter between dadi and grandson and their relationship to tell this story,” Ranadeep Dasgupta, NCD, BBH Gurgaon, stated.

