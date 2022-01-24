Ebullient Gaming exclusively ties up with AKEF

Through this partnership with Ebullient Gaming, AKEF will be focusing on building a robust gaming ecosystem

Talent management agency Ebullient Gaming has joined hands with the AKEF to manage and accelerate the growth of around 24 big gaming talents from their talent roster of Sigma Gaming which has a massive viewership of 10 million plus on a monthly average. As per the mandate, Ebullient Gaming will handle queries and concerns of all the gamers, ensuring that they have a pleasant and smooth experience in their upcoming opportunities.

Through this partnership with Ebullient Gaming, AKEF will be focusing on building a robust gaming ecosystem and leveraging the brand value of gaming influencers and the esports athletes of Sigma Gaming with their efficient talent management services. “We have a community made up of the gamers, by the gamers for the need in the gaming ecosystem. Ebullient Gaming, being a front-runner in the gaming talent management sector, will provide enormous opportunities for our hidden talents in Kerala to come to the limelight. With a common vision, we are entitled to give maximum support and act as a catalyst to bridge the gap between budding talents and brands. With this partnership, we aim to create national footprints for ourselves as well as our players and creators,” Amal Arjun, director of AKEF, said.

We have always strived to provide the best talent management services to our gaming influencers, helping them financially to succeed in their gaming career, Anirudh Nagpal, co-founder and CEO of Ebullient Gaming, said. “Being an agency that excels in planning talent needs, an event arm, and a creative agency vertical that works with the biggest brands and talents in gaming, we are extremely delighted to have an exclusive association with AKEF and look forward to offering a stabilised career to big gaming talents from Sigma Gaming. With a common vision of helping gaming streamers to flourish and achieve greater traction in the ecosystem, this association will surely reach its ultimate fruition. The partnership will help AKEF to expand even more and we can explore deeper bonds in the southern part of India as an agency,” Nagpal added further.

“The Indian esports market is expected to triple in size by 2025, from Rs 250 crore today, to Rs 1,100 crore, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 46 percent, demonstrating how quickly esports is growing in India” Aman Garg, co-founder and COO, Ebullient Gaming, stated.

