eBikeGO ropes in cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its brand ambassador

AI and IoT powered electric mobility start-up eBikeGO has roped in Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its brand ambassador. With this association and the recently announced government’s new EV policy, the company is aiming to build mass appeal, positive voice and widespread adoption for electric mobility thereby looking to capture 10% of electric two wheeler market share by 2022.

According to the company, Singh’s onboarding will help in creating a more ambitious presence and focus on expansion to newer markets. Creating a larger geographical footprint, the company will tap into customer segments, and look at generating more business use cases where a need for e-mobility is most felt. “Industry reports predict an unprecedented global demand for sustainable mobility. While Indian demand to pent up by a CAGR of over 44% during the period 2019 to 2025 and to meet this demand growth, ebikeGO is looking to expand its fleet to 5000 smart bikes by the end of the year 2020,” the company said in an official statement.

Harbhajan is a youth icon yet his appeal cuts across age groups, T Irfan Khan, founder and CEO, eBikeGO said. “We are in the middle of scaling-up our operations and looking to capture 10% of the electric two-wheeler market by 2022. We are continuously evaluating various business models for both our B2B and B2C customer segments. At such a critical juncture, we believe our association with Harbhajan will play a big role in helping achieve the goal of taking e-mobility to masses,” he added.

eBikeGO is a new-age mobility companion, and its efforts in the area of clean and green commute are commendable, Harbhajan Singh, Indian cricketer, said. “I look at this association as a great opportunity and as my own way of contributing towards sustainable mobility and a cleaner environment in our country,” he elaborated.

