eBay rolls out ‘eBay. Export Ka Expert’ campaign to prioritise sellers

eBay has launched its ‘eBay. Export Ka Expert’ campaign to demonstrate how the eBay platform serves as a partner to Indian sellers and enables them to scale their business globally. As per the company, the pan-India digital campaign will be across over-the-top (OTT) platforms as well.

This campaign is a reiteration of eBay’s seller-first approach and enables Indian sellers to build a global export business on the platform, Pavan Ponnappa, head of categories and marketing, eBay, said. “The campaign “Export ka Expert” illustrates the challenges faced by business-to-customer (B2C) sellers on other export marketplaces and how these pain points are solved for them on eBay. We continue to focus on being the partner of choice for sellers to build a profitable business while maintaining their peace of mind,” he added.

The film opens at a Yoga studio with two acquaintances having a conversation while working out. One shares his frustration about the challenges he is facing while doing cross-border export business and discusses how other global marketplaces act as competitors, not partners, hence, impacting his business performance and overall success in the global market. Someone in his class overhears the conversation and introduces eBay as a seller-first platform which serves as an advisor and supports the business.

The idea to pitch eBay as an ‘Export Ka Expert’ stems from how the brand has a single-minded focus on seller success, Sagar Nidavani, founder, Clevertize, stated. “Our objective through this campaign is to establish eBay as the preferred choice for exporters across the country. The communication is crafted after an in-depth study of the problems that the current exporters on other platforms are facing,” he highlighted.

