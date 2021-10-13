eBay launches ‘Sirf local nahi, international seller’ campaign

Through the series of unique stories in this campaign, budding Indian entrepreneurs will get to know about the opportunity that retail export holds for them

eBay has rolled out its seller-driven marketing campaign ‘Sirf Local Nahi, International Seller’. Conceptualised by Clevertize, the campaign aims to capture the unique stories of sellers who braved through adversities to achieve what they had set out to and have moved beyond boundaries of India to conquer the international market with eBay’s cross border platform.

‘Sirf Local Nahi, International Seller’ campaign captures the unique stories of eight Indian sellers and their spirit of conviction with which they not only expanded their business with eBay but broadened the horizon of aspirations for many. As per the company, the campaign is another step towards encouraging and empowering more Indian sellers to thrive globally. “Through the series of unique stories in this campaign, budding Indian entrepreneurs will get to know about the opportunity that retail export holds for them and get to hear from the sellers just like them, who had a dream and achieved it, with eBay by their side,” the company added.

“We all observed an unparalleled conviction and resilience that businesses, especially the SMEs, showcased to bounce back during the pandemic. Through this campaign, we wanted to bring to light a few inspiring stories. Our ‘Sirf Local Nahi, International Seller campaign’ is a way through which we want to encourage thousands of Indian businesses to broaden their aspirational horizon and to adopt cross border eCommerce as a channel to transform them into proud international businesses,” Pavan Ponnappa, head of categories and marketing, eBay said.

For Sagar Nidavani, CEO, Clevertize, Sirf Local Nahi, International Seller is an effort to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of a few who dared to dream big; dream international. “It’s a collection of inspiring stories of their journey. Many entrepreneurs will connect with them because the challenges are similar but their grit to overcome the challenges and win against all odds is extraordinary. With this campaign, eBay wishes to see more sellers inspired to go global and contribute to the export story of India,” he added further.

