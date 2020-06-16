eBay launches #LocalToGlobal campaign encouraging Indian sellers to establish a global footprint

The campaign features sellers who have established a global footprint by leveraging the platform

With the nationwide call by Prime Minister on the need to be self-reliant, eBay has launched a new campaign #LocalToGlobal that encourages Indian MSMEs to expand their businesses globally. Conceptualised by Clevertize, the campaign highlights the cross-border e-commerce opportunity available for homegrown businesses sending out the message to them to start selling globally.

The campaign features sellers such as MSMEs and artisans who have established a global footprint by leveraging the platform. The video ends with the call-to-action for Indian sellers to join forces with eBay to grow their businesses across the globe and fulfill their aspirations to be global entrepreneurs.

eBay has been at the forefront of fostering the culture of entrepreneurship in India, Pavan Ponnappa, head – Growth Categories, Shipping and Marketing, eBay said. “The #LocalToGlobal campaign aims to highlight the potential for Indian products, build awareness among Indian small and medium businesses of this opportunity and the role that the eBay marketplace can play in realising this business opportunity. There has been a seismic shift in consumer behaviours in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic that is seeing growing demand for e-commerce across the globe and Indian MSMEs should capitalize on this by expanding their businesses, thus giving a much-needed push to the economy,” he added on the campaign.

According to Sagar Nidavani, CEO, Clevertize, the campaign that started as a small topical idea to support #VocalforLocal has captured the imagination of the Indian sellers and got many of them to aspire to sell their products across 190 countries through eBay marketplace platforms. “This campaign has reached more than one million Indian sellers already, with many of them expressing their interest to sell on eBay,” he elaborated further.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce platform that connects buyers and sellers across 190 countries around the world. The company’s marketplace GMV stood at $90.2 Billion for FY 2019 and its revenue for the same year was calculated at $10.7 Billion.

