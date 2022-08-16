eBay India launches Global Xpansion Program for leading Indian businesses

Global ecommerce eBay has announced the launch of its Global Xpansion Program (GXP), curated exclusively for Indian brands, aggregators and manufacturers to provide support in scaling their business beyond borders. As per the company, Indian brands, aggregators and manufacturers will be supported by this program to become successful globally through exclusive and personalised support that meets their diverse needs.

The Global Xpansion Program (GXP) aims to provide a plethora of opportunities and benefits to India’s brands, aggregators and manufacturers in scaling their business to over 190 countries on the eBay platform, Pavan Ponnappa, head – categories, acquisition and marketing (India – cross border trade), said. “Through GXP, we will continue to play the role of an enabler that is simplifying and making ecommerce exports accessible to businesses of all sizes,” he added.

As per the company, the Global Xpansion Program comes with multiple benefits for these selected sellers including support in driving with increased visibility in the international markets through eBay’s reach and merchandising support. The program will also provide access to detailed market insights and demand-based inventory planning along with innovative tools, and year-round seller programs to boost sales. Further, brands, aggregators and manufacturers will be able to get integrated global shipping services with best-in-class rates as well as prioritised seller support, training, and education.

Currently, eBay’s marketplace claims to have 1.6 billion live listings which are consistently in demand from 138 million buyers across 190 markets. In India, eBay’s marketplace has seen a surge of demand across categories such as gems and jewellery, home décor and furnishings, health and beauty, business and industrial, fashion, and auto parts.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume.

