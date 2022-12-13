EatSure rolls out its #foodcourtonanapp campaign to promote its offerings

EatSure has rolled out its 360-degree #foodcourtonanapp campaign in an attempt of encouraging people to order, eat and celebrate together via group orders on its platform. Through the campaign, the company aims to create a new category of a ‘foodcourt on an app’ by becoming the preferred choice for no-compromise orders, it claimed. Additionally, the company stated that the campaign is being aired nationally on TV channels across various languages and regions. The campaign was conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company and will be shown across TV, digital, and social media extensions.

While ordering food online is an emerging choice, there are many unsolved problems in the food ordering cycle which often results in a broken experience for customers, Sagar Kochhar, co-founder, Rebel Foods, said. “With our new campaign, we are highlighting how EatSure is a foodcourt on an app, where it allows consumers to mix and match from multiple trusted restaurants in one single order,” he added.

According to the company, EatSure plans to create an impact with this campaign in markets such as Chennai and Bengaluru. Moreover, it has also launched an in-app- ‘Meet Up Eat Up Fest’ which encourages groups of people to order at one go and enjoy huge discounts every time they place an order.

“The end of the year usually sees a sharp spike in food ordering. December is the month of gatherings where people meet up and celebrate,” Kochhar highlighted.

