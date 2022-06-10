EatFit ropes in Ashwini Ponnappa as the face of its healthy eating campaign

Health food platform EatFit has announced badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa, as the face of its campaign to promote healthy eating. As per the platform, Ponnappa, who represents India in the international circuits for women’s badminton, joins the EatFit fraternity to help its community of consumers explore and inculcate healthier food habits. “Ponnappa makes for the perfect campaign ambassador to inspire people to find simple food that can bring them joy while becoming a part of their daily lives,” the company added in a statement.

Through this collaboration, the company endeavours to amplify its message with a weekly food exploratory show. The show, to be published on the company’s social media platforms, will feature Ashwini on a journey to discover healthier food options and enjoy good food that is nourishing. The series will be created in 10-second-video formats to capitalise on the traction gained via Instagram Reels – a platform where a bulk of EatFit’s potential consumers engage with them, the company said. A new video in the series will be released every week, extending the campaign for two months.

“Ponnappa’s achievements and commitment to an active lifestyle, of which food is an intrinsic part, make her a stellar example for people to imbibe similar values in their lives. Through the weekly food show we have planned, we want people to go on this journey of discovery with Ashwini and find ways that simple food can make a huge difference in their lives. This is what EatFit, at its core, is all about. I look forward to watching this campaign unfold and hope that our message can achieve the desired impact,” Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods, said.

Read Also: Tata BlueScope Steel rolls out new pan India campaign for DURASHINE

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook