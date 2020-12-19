Eatfit rehauls brand identity; unveils new logo, tagline and mascot

Eatfit’s new brand assets intermingle health, happiness, and its unapologetic desi spirit

Eatfit on Saturday unveils a new brand identity by rehauling its logo, tagline and mascot. The transformation was aided by the company’s brand agency Purple Mango. “In our new avatar, we want to evoke happiness while remaining true to our wholesome and health-focused roots. Our revamped brand assets capture this spirit perfectly and we are glad to have worked on this with Purple Mango, our brand agency,” Gokul Kandhi, head of Business, Eatfit, said.

Having reached over 2 million customers through its app, aggregator, QSR, café, and corporate businesses, Eatfit decided to seek feedback from nearly 1000 customers in order to facilitate the transition. In a quest to explore this emotion between people and their food, and elicit happiness from its customers, Eatfit decided to revamp its image to project not just health but also healthy food.

Eatfit’s earlier logo, the V man that stood for perfection that the brand has always strived for, has now been replaced with a tiger mascot donning pink glasses. The logo aims to connect the ‘Healthy Made Happier’ insight with a ‘Desi Cool’ image in order to create this new brand avatar. Further, the company has also extended their menu to include more healthy dishes.

“From the outset, we were very clear that the identity will come from strong customer insights. We were part of a lot of conversations and this really helped us give shape to it. We wanted to bring out a cool swag to an honest brand. Every design element was deliberated with care to build this new identity,” said Reuben Thomas, partner, Purple Mango, stated.

