EaseMyTrip partners with Capri Global Holding for Women’s Premier League advertisement deal

EaseMyTrip, a home-grown travel technology platform, has inked an advertisement agreement with Capri Global Holding, the franchise owner of UP Warriorz team for the maiden Women’s Premier League.

The duo has signed a five-year deal which commences from the tournament’s inaugural season.

The Women’s Premier League, a T20 cricket tournament organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is poised to revolutionise women’s sports by generating conversations and offering a platform for talent. With women cricketers taking center stage, the tournament will attract a lot of attention, inspiring younger players to follow in their footsteps and providing a robust grassroots system that consistently produces exceptional performers on the world stage.

Through this association, EaseMyTrip said that it is aiming to get millions of views.

“At the heart of this association is our unwavering support for the WPL and its inaugural season. We are also looking to leverage the brand visibility that has tremendous potential, as millions of fans will be glued to their television sets watching the celebration of talent that the WPL is.” said Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip.

“The support from EaseMyTrip will not only pave the way for greater brand visibility but also lay out the red carpet to celebrate and honour the immense talent in women’s cricket,” said Rajesh Sharma, managing director, Capri Global Holdings Private Limited.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook