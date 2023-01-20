EaseMyTrip becomes the official travel partner for Sharjah Warrior

New Delhi-headquartered travel company EaseMyTrip has announced that it will be the official travel partner for Sharjah Warriors, a Capri-global owned franchise which is participating in the International League T20 in the UAE, organised by the Emirates Cricket Board.

“The Sharjah Warriors represent the passionate cricket fans of the third most populous city in the UAE. Being their official travel partner is a tremendous opportunity and facilitates high brand visibility for us. We are positive that our agreement will be fruitful and rewarding. We wish the Sharjah Warriors team a successful match,” said Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip.

Further, as part of the partnership, EaseMyTrip’s logo will be emblazoned on the jersey on the top right, thereby implying the brand’s status as the principal sponsor of the Sharjah-based franchise.

“There’s no doubt that sponsors play one of the most crucial roles in making a team and a sport a success and whilst we have put together a strong squad to the best of our knowledge, we are particularly thrilled to be flying high as a team with the leading travel company like EaseMyTrip,” said, Rajesh Sharma, managing director, Capri Global Capital.

The brand logo of EaseMyTrip will also be displayed in other team engagement activities and commercial exercises, including the official training kits and the team’s marketing and communications collaterals.

