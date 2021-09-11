EA Sports FIFA 22 to feature Hero ISL

Earlier, the ISL was a part of FIFA Mobile in 2019

The latest edition of FIFA, FIFA 22, will feature Hero Indian Super League (ISL). This now means that the video game franchise will feature all the 11 ISL participating clubs, with their kits and other associated marks. Earlier, the ISL was a part of FIFA Mobile in 2019 and it had a successful run. “The FIFA gaming platform opens unique opportunities for a young league like ISL and its 11 clubs to cater to the fast-growing fan base globally. The digital ISL experience will be a big innovation for the league this season onwards,” an ISL spokesperson said.

As ISL now will be available on console and PC versions of the game, the young Indian gaming community and fans will be able to experience their homegrown football league on one of the major gaming platforms. Hence, fans will be able to engage more with the league, resulting in deeper affinity towards their clubs and players, ISL said in an official statement.

FIFA 22 will cover over 17,000 players across more than 700 teams in over 90 stadiums and 30 leagues through its stadium, player, club and league partnerships. Along with ISL, the franchise offers many other premium leagues such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

As per the statement, FIFA 22 will be released on October 1 globally. The trailer of the game, highlighting new features and graphics, was launched on July 11. launched the Moreover, the latest edition of FIFA will conjoin advanced 11v11 match capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver a realistic and responsive football experience.

