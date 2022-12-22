E-sports in India: The making of a gaming giant

Pujan Chadha

The gaming industry has experienced unprecedented growth in the last few years. While the sheer increase in the number of online gamers across India has been one of the major drivers, the fact that gamers are using their PCs to stay connected has further bolstered the industry’s growth. Additionally, with changing consumer demands driving the deployment of innovative technologies in gaming devices, the next few years will undoubtedly be the golden age of Indian gaming. Let’s delve deeper to understand what awaits Indian gaming:

Career and business opportunities

As per the Lumikai FY21-22 report, the Indian gaming market is set to reach $8.6 billion in FY27. As per a recent TeamLease Digital report, the industry is likely to add one lakh new jobs by the end of FY23. Combine this with the industry’s penetration into Tier 2/3 cities and you see an array of opportunities not just for professional gamers but holistically as developers, illustrators, designers, etc. Additionally, streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and India’s very own Loco pose massive economic potential for the community. With advertising revenue via streaming estimated to reach `6.5 billion in 2025, the rapid growth of streamers and gaming influencers across platforms is bound to scale up.

Integration of emerging technologies

While emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) have transformed gaming, we expect to see much more innovation in the coming years. 5G and edge computing will enable a synchronised gaming experience with no disruptions. Imagine a simple app loaded on each device delivering instant access to all your games for a more seamless gaming experience across devices in the home.

More diverse gamer profiles

Several studies have shown that gamers nowadays are dynamic, social, and successful, proud to call themselves gamers. Their demographics have evolved as dynamically as the evolution of video games and technology, today. There are no age or gender barriers to being a gamer and this trend is only expected to increase.

Slew of platforms to showcase talent

Individuals and private organisations are enabling optimum sporting experiences. From grassroots engagement programmes in schools/colleges to opportunities in workplaces, sports and tech brands are going all out to give them a platform. The Asian Games 2022 recognising e-sports is another testament to this.

To summarise, the Indian gaming industry is scaling new heights. Collective efforts from all these areas are now showing signs of India becoming a potential global leader in this space. As we enter a new year, it will be exciting to see how various innovations emerge, especially in terms of graphics, design, and other features that allow for better gameplay and portability.

The writer is director – Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies

Also Read Eduvanz appoints Loveleen Sahrawat as company’s CMO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook