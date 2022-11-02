E-Gaming Federation appoints new advisory panel members, Aruna Sharma and Satish Mathur 

E-Gaming Federation (EGF) has appointed Aruna Sharma and Satish Mathur to its advisory panel. As per the organisation, the new appointees will advise on responsible gaming, global best practices for player protection, and bringing about regulatory clarity in the e-gaming industry. The organisation claims that this is part of its efforts to build the industry sustainably.

The Indian online gaming industry is going through an important phase, and there could not have been better timing to add two of the new minds to our team, Sameer Barde, CEO, EGF, said. “Both Sharma and Mathur come with complementary skills and expertise in policymaking and consumer protection. We are confident that their addition will bring great value to the organisation and the burgeoning online gaming industry in India,” he added.

Prior to their current appointments, Sharma was the former secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and IT government of India and a development economist. Mathur on the other hand was the director general of the police of Maharashtra. According to the organisation, Mathur’s input will attempt to curb online fraud and keep the online gaming ecosystem secure, while Sharma’s insights and expertise in formulating policies will be significant for developing a robust policy framework.

