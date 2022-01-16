E-commerce trends in 2022 – What the future holds

Voice – activated search assistants like Alexa and Siri are gaining popularity and this is something that is here to stay as it is quickly becoming a part of people’s daily routines

By Punit Sindhwani

2021 has been an interesting year for businesses across the globe. From major advancements in technology sphere to widespread challenges with supply chains, logistics and warehousing among others, the last two years have kept business owners and marketers on their toes to deal with challenges thrown by the global pandemic.

The year 2021 has been the breakthrough for the eCommerce sector. Technology is referred to as the backbone of eCommerce and now it is evolving to be more human, preparing e-commerce for a better experience than ever before. Be it artificial intelligence or voice search commands, it has marked its flags everywhere, making it easier for customers to make their purchases.

While numerous industries have profited from digital sales, some are still struggling to compete in this arena. However, 2022 will be the year known for the game-changing technologies in eCommerce. We’ve already seen some of them in action, and others are on their way to disrupt the sector in times to come.

Metaverse, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, Web3.0, voice search commands, live streaming, omnichannel sales, and chatbots are some of the top trends expected to dominate e-commerce in the year 2022.

Brands purchasing virtual real estate and setting up virtual stores in Metaverse is a real game-changer. Voice-activated search assistants like Alexa and Siri are gaining popularity and this is something that is here to stay as it is quickly becoming a part of people’s daily routines. AR and AI, on the other hand, are assisting customers in making more informed purchase

decisions. The IKEA Place app, for example, employs augmented reality to allow consumers to see furnishings in their own homes.

Talking about another interesting technology, chatbots have existed for some time now, but it wasn’t until recently that they become more intelligent. While these technologies can help you gain an upper edge, an omnichannel presence will definitely improve your chances of reaching a larger customer base. Despite the fact that most millennials in the United States

shop online, CouponFollow discovered that many of them still go to stores before making an online purchase.

For example, Imagine you can shop while watching TV or doing laundry, do your monthly grocery shopping while listening to music, and try on dresses before you buy them! It sounds amazing, but it’s only a few steps away.

Wrapping Up

To conclude, the world of eCommerce is continuously changing to accommodate its customers’ needs. All these emerging trends have one thing in common: their end goal is to make a customer’s shopping experience easier, seamless and more enjoyable. Shortly these trends will be a part of our daily routine, start optimising your business before it becomes obsolete.

In the e-commerce sector, many exciting technologies are yet to come in the future. Handheld or mobile platforms will be part of e-commerce businesses, and subscription of services will have greater importance in the digital market. There will be a leap forward in the way of marketing and showcase of products.

You need to ensure that your e-commerce website is ready for the future by integrating these technological trends with it. In case of any missed features, you should adopt one as soon as possible. Get professional support in this regard if you are excited to integrate any of the latest technologies for e-commerce businesses.

While the year was all about digital transformation, 2022 is going to be more about differentiation and customer expectations.

The author is CEO, Paxcom

Read Also: How effective social media campaigns can grow a business two-fold

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook