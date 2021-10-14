e-Ashwa Automotive reappoints Mannat Goel as brand ambassador

e-Ashwa Automotive has expanded its business into multiple categories within electric vehicles
EV manufacturer e-Ashwa Automotive, has announced that it has re-appointed Mannat Goel as the brand ambassador for the company. Mannat Goel, who has a huge fan base on social media will continue to endorse the e-Ashwa brand, the company said.
“We are delighted to renew our association with Mannat Goel as we find her to be the perfect match for e-Ashwa’s electric vehicle products. Mannat is a multi-talented artist who has taken up challenging modeling assignments and built a distinct image for herself in the industry and with her fans. Her personal journey and modeling personality resonate with the evolving, versatile and dynamic approach of e-Ashwa; that promises to bring a paradigm shift in the electric vehicle space with its innovative products and services for our customers,” Vikas Gupta, founder and CEO, e-Ashwa Automotive said on the renewed partnership.
“I am excited to renew my journey with e-Ashwa Automotive. I believe that e-Ashwa will make that difference to create higher value for businesses and people in the area of its focus. I strongly believe that eco-friendly electric vehicles will be the future and hope my association with the brand will help in strengthening its market presence. I am looking forward to my renewed journey with this brand,” Goel added.
Established in February 2018, e-Ashwa Automotive has expanded its business into multiple categories within electric vehicles and now sells a wide range of electric vehicles in both electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers. From e-scooters, e-Cycle, e-Bike, e-rickshaw, e-auto to e-loaders, the company has been steadily growing and catering to the changing market needs.
