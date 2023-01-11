DY Works unveils Ashish Bahl as CEO

DY Works announced the appointment of Ashish Bahl as the company’s CEO. According to the company, Bahl takes over from Tresa Paul who has moved out of the company.

“My key focus will be to use design-thinking and semiotics to build purpose-driven brands,” Ashish Bahl, managing director and CEO, DY Works, said. “In this new phase at DY we will expand the definition of design where we will build brands committed to human-centric business design,” he added.

Ashish has spent over 25 years reshaping brands and building campaigns in advertising, marketing and media. His work experience includes projects at SABMiller India (now AB-Inbev), Neo Cricket and Sports, Mccann, Contract, JWT, Leo Burnett and O&M, where he’s worked with over 100 global brands including Pepsi, Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Nestle, ESPN, SABMiller, Hero-Honda, among others. Behl has also founded and co-founded three companies, namely The Happiness Project, 1418 (a platform for 14-18 year-olds) and Happinessperkm.

For Santosh Desai, CEO and managing director, FutureBrands, Behl’s appointment signals the evolution of DY Works from building products and experiences to re-crafting and using design-thinking to find impactful solutions rooted in deeper belief systems.

