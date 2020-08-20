DY Works appoints Tresa Paul as MD and CEO

Paul was most recently the head of products and marketing (APAC) for Bonzai Digital

Design thinking agency, DY Works has announced the appointment of Tresa Paul as their new CEO and managing director to spearhead its next phase of growth. She takes over the charge from Alpana Parida who has moved out to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

According to the agency, the appointment is part of a new direction for the firm which in the past decade has worked on numerous brand and packaging projects and was slowly pivoting to newer areas of brand and business consulting.

Paul was most recently the head of products and marketing (APAC) for Bonzai Digital, the Singapore based programmatic creative technology platform and senior vice president at Ogilvy & Mather India right before. Paul has to her credit Bonzai’s marketing success in the APAC region establishing Bonzai’s strength as a creative personalisation platform for brands and in her role at Ogilvy & Mather India, she successfully built Ogilvy Mumbai’s digital forward B2B expertise while leading the integrated mandate for Vodafone Business Services.

According to Santosh Desai, CEO and managing director – FutureBrands, which owns a majority stake in the company, for the past ten years, DY has done memorable work in brand design and packaging rooted in deep cultural insights with the best brands in India. “This next phase is about leveraging the current position and ensuring DY moves into its next chapter of growth and impact,” he added.

DY’s approach of design thinking, cultural insights and semiotics in future proofing brands is well known, Tresa Paul said. “Our added focus will be on design and its impact on systems and communities as a whole while we continue to do what we do best. I look forward to designing this new journey with Team DY,” she stated.

